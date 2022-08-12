August 12th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure is keeping us under some sunshine today but a low pressure system moving in tomorrow brings in more clouds for the weekend, along with cooler temperatures and chances for rain.
Today will be beautiful with highs in the mid and upper 70s! We’ll see a light northerly breeze and lower humidity levels. Expect plenty of sun and some clouds later this afternoon.
More clouds move in overnight with lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds will be light and variable before shifting to the SW tomorrow at 5-10mph.
Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s to low 70s with mainly overcast skies. Scattered showers will move across the area and it’ll be more of the same for Sunday. It won’t be an all day rain event either day, but don’t be surprised to see showers at any point this weekend.
Monday clouds move back out, and we’ll see the return of more sunshine and highs near 80 next week!