August 15th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the north will help to keep us mainly dry, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out this week. The best chance for rain will hold off until the weekend.
Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s for most, but some inland may hit 80. A NE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron closer to the lower 70s. We’ll see some sunshine, some clouds, and the possibility of running into a few showers this afternoon.
Tonight skies are clear with lows in the mid 50s to near 60. Winds stay out of the NE, falling to around 5mph.
Tomorrow winds remain out of the NE, at 5-10mph. We’ll see sunshine, but also some clouds and the chance again for isolated rain showers. Most will stay dry, like today, and if you see rain it won’t last long. Highs tomorrow will be near 80.
Wednesday will bring another shot at a few rain showers but the best chance for rain will hold off until Saturday and Sunday.