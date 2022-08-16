August 16th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the north will help to keep us generally dry, but we’ll see the chance for a few isolated showers today and tomorrow during the afternoon hours.
Afternoon temps will be near 80 degrees today and tomorrow with more of the mid 70s near Lake Huron thanks to a NE wind at 5-10mph. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with some clouds in the afternoon. Most will remain dry, but there’s a slight chance for a pop up shower in the afternoon or early evening. If you see rain it doesn’t look to last long.
Tonight’s lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees with mainly clear skies.
We’ll have a better chance at staying dry Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s both days!