August 17th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the north will help to keep us mainly dry, but just like the past couple of days, we’ll see the slight chance of a shower/storm this afternoon and evening.
Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a NE wind at 5-10mph. Sun this morning will help to burn off some patchy fog. This gives way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, and pop up showers and storms into the evening. Nothing severe is expected.
Tonight skies clear with lows in the mid and upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable.
Tomorrow winds stay light, out of the W, around 5mph. Expect plenty of sun with a lesser chance of seeing a few showers.
Clouds look to increase Friday ahead of our next system. This will be a slow mover, bringing in better chances for rain this weekend into next week.