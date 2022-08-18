August 18th, 2022 Morning Weather

Patchy fog once again to start off our morning! It won’t last long – sunshine across the area will burn it off quickly giving way to blue skies across the area for the first part of the day. We’ll bring in some clouds for the afternoon and the chance for a pop-up shower, but most will stay dry. If you see rain it won’t last long. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with a light W wind.
Tonight winds are light and variable with clear conditions. Temps fall to the mid 50s to near 60.
Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the mid 80s. We’ll see plenty of sun with just a slim chance of a stray shower. Winds tomorrow will be out of the SW at 5-10mph.
Saturday a low pressure system moves into the region. Moving across the area, this will bring us rain chances later Saturday, Sunday, and into Monday.