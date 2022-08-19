August 19th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the east has helped to give us sunshine this morning but that will change this weekend as a low pressure system moves in.
Today’s highs will reach the mid 80s with a SW wind at 5-10mph. Many will stay dry with sun and clouds, but the possibility is there to see some isolated showers as well. The best chance to see rain looks to be this afternoon and evening near the bay region and northward.
Tonight we’ll keep some clouds around with lows only falling to the lower and middle 60s. Winds will be light, out of the south.
Tomorrow we’re back into the low to mid 80s with winds out of the SSW at 5-10mph. You might see a little sun through the clouds, and we’ll be dry in the morning.
By lunchtime Saturday scattered showers and storms will develop and they’ll continue on and off through the evening. Make sure to have our app or some way to get alerts if you’ll be out enjoying any of the fun fairs, festivals, events, etc. around Mid-Michigan this weekend!
It’ll be a little cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 70s. Sunday looks to be mainly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms.
Rain chances linger into Monday before we dry out Monday afternoon and continue to see more sun into the middle of the upcoming week.