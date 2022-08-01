August 1st, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving through the region will bring shower and storm chances today, then after a great day tomorrow rain chances return mid week.
Highs today will be in the lower 80s with winds shifting from the S to W at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times. We’ll see some sun, some clouds, and the chance for scattered showers and storms. A few storms may be strong with damaging winds and heavy downpours.
Tonight winds turn lighter, to 5-10mph, shifting to the NW. The chance of rain diminishes in the evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Lows will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.
Tomorrow some clouds will linger in the morning, especially further east. A few showers are possible, but most stay dry. Skies clear for the afternoon with highs near 80 for most – a NNW wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the 70s.
We’re hot and humid Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s! Rain develops and lingers into Thursday.