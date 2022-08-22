August 22nd, 2022 Morning Weather

We are sandwiched between a low pressure system to the east and a high pressure system to the west. We’ll burn off some morning fog and clouds and stay mainly dry with sunshine, but also have the slight chance of seeing an isolated rain shower.
Highs today will be around 80 degrees with a N wind at 5-10mph. Tonight’s lows will be near 60 as winds turn light and variable.
Tomorrow’s highs will be into the lower 80s with lots of sun and we’ll see more of the same for Wednesday.
Our next best chance of rain will be Thursday.