August 23rd, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure to the west will give us a beautiful sun-filled day across Mid-Michigan! High temps will reach the lower 80s this afternoon with a lighter NW wind at 5-10mph.

Tonight skies will stay mainly clear with winds turning light and variable. Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Tomorrow a cold front sinks southward into the region, a low pressure system tracking along it. We’ll see a few spotty showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening, but many will stay dry, continuing to see sunshine. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s with a light W wind.

Thursday brings the better chance for rain with scattered showers and storms moving through the area during the day before we dry out for Friday.

