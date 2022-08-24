August 24th, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure will help to give us beautiful sunshine for the first part of the day, and some will keep it around with just some clouds into the afternoon. Others will see some rain as scattered showers and storms pop up. A low pressure system and cold front move through tomorrow bringing everyone the better chance at some much-needed rain for Thursday.
High temps today will be in the low to mid 80s with a WNW wind at 5-10mph. Sun will burn off any patchy morning fog, and we’ll see sun through lunchtime. Scattered showers and storms will develop for the afternoon and evening before diminishing later tonight.
Overnight lows will only be in the low to mid 60s with a light wind. Thicker clouds will start to move in, which will make for a great sunrise for some areas.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with more scattered showers and storms. It’ll be cooler with highs near 80. Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph.
We dry back out again Friday with clouds decreasing, giving way to more sun for the afternoon and the weekend!