August 25th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system moving across the lower peninsula will cause cloud cover to increase and bring scattered showers to the area today. Not everyone will see rain, but we still need it, so consider yourself lucky if you do! High pressure follows so we’ll quickly dry out tomorrow with the return of sunshine in time for the weekend.
High temps today will be in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees with a SW wind at 5-10mph. After starting with some patchy dense fog and sunshine between the clouds, more clouds will move in. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and evening, and you might catch a spotty shower into the late night into early Friday morning although most will be dry by then.
Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 60s with cloudy skies and light south winds.
Tomorrow winds shift to the north at around 10mph, helping to keep us cooler. Highs will be in the mid 70s with decreasing clouds, so we’ll finish out the day with sunny skies! Weather looks great for Friday night football, and for Saturday morning Crim races!