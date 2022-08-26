August 26th, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a low pressure system we’ll see the slim chance of a spotty light rain shower this morning, along with some drizzle and plenty of clouds. It’s also very muggy! High pressure will move in and help to clear out our clouds, and a wind out of the N will help to lower humidity. The end of the day will be much nicer across Mid-Michigan and tomorrow will be fantastic!
We’ll see more and more sunshine throughout the afternoon and evening today with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds out of the N around 10mph will cause humidity levels to drop off, so the later part of the day will be much more comfortable! Friday night football weather looks great – low 70s into the evening, 60s into the late night with clear skies.
We’re clear overnight with temps falling into the mid 50s, so for those running the Crim in Flint the weather looks awesome for you! Winds are light tonight out of the E.
Tomorrow will be a great day filled with sun featuring highs near 80! Winds will be out of the SE around 5mph.
Sunday we’ll add in some clouds and start to turn up the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s and rain moving in Sunday night. Rain chances continue for Monday and Tuesday.