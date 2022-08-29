August 29th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system to the north has us set up under a warm front, giving us a very warm and muggy Monday. The cold front working through the region into Tuesday will help drop temps down a bit but it will also bring the chance for some strong thunderstorms.
We’re looking at this afternoon and evening being the best time frame to see stronger storms develop. Storms may have damaging winds, small hail, lots of lightning, and heavy downpours, so make sure to have our app our some way to get weather alerts and we’ll continue to keep you updated here.
Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s with a brisk SW wind at 10-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll see some sun and some clouds along with the chance for rain, and it will be very muggy.
Tonight we’ll be mainly dry with just a stray shower possible, staying mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s with a SW wind at 10-15mph.
Tomorrow’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s – much more seasonable. We’ll see more sunshine with the possibility of an isolated shower. Winds Tuesday will be out of the W at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s.
Wednesday will be filled with sunshine and that will be the case for the rest of the week!