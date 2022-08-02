August 2nd, 2022 Morning Weather

High pressure over the state keeps our winds light and helps us to see lots of sun today – enjoy it! A strong low pressure system moves in tomorrow, bringing back some heat, humidity, and the chance for strong storms.
Today’s highs will mainly be in the low 80s, but we’ll also see some 70s closer to Lake Huron with a NNW wind at 5-10mph. The light northerly breeze helps to keep our humidity levels low. We have a few morning clouds further east, but those will diminish quickly and everyone will see lots of sun for the afternoon and evening.
Tonight we’ll see some clouds move in with the arrival of scattered showers and storms north/inland early tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will only be near 70 with a light wind out of the S.
Tomorrow will be very muggy and hot – highs will reach the low 90s. The heat index will be around 100 degrees for the afternoon. We’ll have a little sun, but plenty of clouds and scattered showers and storms. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain being our main threats, but an isolated tornado is possible, too.
Scattered rain lingers into Thursday but highs will fall to around 80.