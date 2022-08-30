August 30th, 2022 Morning Weather

On the backside of a cold front we’re covered in clouds this morning and we’ll still see the chance for an isolated shower or storm today, but most will stay dry with more sunshine. With high pressure moving in to the south we’ll have a couple of beautiful days ahead before turning warmer to end the week.
Today’s highs will be seasonable, mainly in the upper 70s, with a westerly wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. We’ll see more sun this afternoon mixed with some clouds. The chance is there to see an isolated shower or thunderstorm but most will remain dry.
Tonight skies are mostly clear as winds turn lighter, to around 5mph, out of the W. Temperatures will fall to the mid and upper 50s!
Tomorrow will be beautiful with highs into the low 80s and full sunshine! Winds will be out of the WNW at 10-15mph, gusting to 30mph, which will help to lower humidity levels to a comfortable range.
Thursday will be another gorgeous day before we turn warmer Friday and Saturday.