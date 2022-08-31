August 31st, 2022 Morning Weather

A weaker low pressure system and cold front to the northeast will bring a few clouds and the chance for sprinkles to the thumb today, while most stay dry under sunny skies. It’ll be breezy today with seasonable highs, and great weather carries into tomorrow.
Highs today will be around 80 degrees with lots of sun. Winds will be out of the W to WNW at 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times. We’ll have low humidity levels with just the slight chance of a pop up shower in the thumb.
Tonight winds drop to 5-10mph out of the W with clear skies. Open up the windows and turn the AC off! Lows will be in the low to mid 50s!
Temps tomorrow will then go back to around 80 with a lighter breeze out of the SW at 5-10mph.
We’ll turn the heat back up Friday and Saturday returning to the mid 80s!