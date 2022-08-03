August 3rd, 2022 Morning Weather

A strong low pressure system moving through the region to the north of us will bring a warm front through first, followed by a cold front. This will bring us some heat and humidity today and rain chances today into tomorrow. Some storms today may be strong.
We’ll see scattered showers and storms throughout the day today – make sure you have our app or a weather radio, your phone, some way to get alerts as we keep you updated here. Damaging wind gusts in the mid 60s, large hail over 1” in diameter, and isolated tornadoes are all possible. We’re mainly watching this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours may create quick ponding on the roads so use caution if you’ll be out.
Today will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. It’ll be so muggy it will feel a little warmer – the heat index is expected to be around 100 degrees this afternoon near the I-69 corridor and southward. Winds will be out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting into the mid 20s into the evening.
Tonight we’ll only drop to near 70 degrees with some clouds and an isolated rain chance. Winds will be out of the W at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow winds shift to the N and that helps to lower temps a bit – highs will be in the mid 70s in the thumb to low 80s inland. The further north you are the better chance at staying dry and seeing some sunshine. The further south, the better chance at seeing more clouds and scattered showers/storms.
Everyone is dry Friday with more sun and highs in the low to mid 80s.