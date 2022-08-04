August 4th, 2022 Morning Weather

A cold front slow to exit the state will keep more clouds around the further south you are, while further north you’ll see more sun. Scattered showers and storms are possible further south, too.
Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with winds gradually shifting to the W and NW behind the cold front. It’ll be muggy with scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon and evening for those closer to the bay and I-69 corridor.
Tonight isolated showers are possible but most stay dry with some clouds. Lows will be in the mid 60s with a NE wind at 5-10mph.
Tomorrow winds stay out of the NE at 5-10mph, keeping those closer to the lake a bit cooler – more of the 70s there. Inland neighborhoods will make it to the low and mid 80s. A stray shower is possible near the I-69 corridor but it’s a better chance to remain dry as we get in on more sunshine.
Full sun for Saturday but it’ll be humid and hot – highs will be in the lower 90s both days of the weekend.
We bring in rain chances Sunday.