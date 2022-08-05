August 5th, 2022 Morning Weather

A stationary front to the south will keep some clouds around this morning before we see more sunshine this afternoon. We’ll also have the chance to see isolated showers and storms, but most will stay dry, and if you see rain it doesn’t look to last long. Highs today will be in the low to mid 80s with an E wind at 5-10mph keeping those closer to Lake Huron closer to 80.
Tonight mainly clear with lows near 70. Patchy fog is possible with winds turning light and shifting to the S.
Tomorrow SW winds pick up to 5-15mph, helping to bring in heat and humidity as a warm front moves through to the north of us.
Highs Saturday and Sunday will be around 90 with humid conditions. We’ll see sun tomorrow before scattered showers and storms move in Sunday with a cold front. That front cools us back down next week.