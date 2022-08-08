August 8th, 2022 Morning Weather

A low pressure system tracking along a slow moving front will bring us the chance for scattered showers and storms throughout the day today. It’ll be warm and muggy with more sun, cooler temps, and less humid conditions tomorrow.
Highs today will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with a SW wind at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. It’ll feel a little warmer thanks to the higher humidity levels. We won’t see much sun today, instead more clouds and scattered showers and storms. You may see a heavy downpour, making localized flooding a possibility today. A few storms may have gusty winds also.
The chance for rain winds down tonight with clouds starting to move out. Lows will be near 60 with winds shifting to the NW around 10mph.
Tomorrow’s highs will stay in the low to mid 70s! We’ll be a lot less muggy with a N wind at 5-10mph. Clouds will continue to decrease, so get ready for more and more sun throughout the day.
Wednesday brings more sun and highs in the mid 80s before another rain chance at night.