August 9th, 2022 Morning Weather

A front to the south is giving us some lingering cloud cover across the bay, thumb, and I-69 corridor this morning. Clouds will decrease throughout the morning, however, and we’ll see more and more sun into the afternoon and evening with pleasant conditions. A lighter breeze out of the N at 5-10mph will keep humidity levels lower with cooler temps today. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s closer to Lake Huron and near 80 inland.
Tonight skies will be clear with light winds and lows in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow we’ll see sunshine all day long! It’ll be a little warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds Wednesday will be out of the W at 5-10mph.
A cold front will bring some clouds and the chance for spotty showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning before we see more sun Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s.