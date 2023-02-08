Beautiful today

High pressure moving through the Ohio Valley will bring us plenty of sunshine to start the day! We'll see clouds increase to end the day as the next low pressure system moves in from the south. Lifting across the Lower Peninsula tomorrow, this system will bring rain and windy conditions to the area before we turn colder Friday.
Temps today reach the low to mid 40s with a SW wind around 5-10mph. With just a few afternoon clouds, get outside and enjoy it!
We turn cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s. Rain moves in around 2-3am and spreads northward across the area. By the morning commute, many are seeing rain. North of the bay you might see a brief period of freezing rain and wintry mix. Rain will be heavy at times tomorrow morning before we get a break midday, then see more scattered showers and mix to end the afternoon and head through the evening hours. Rainfall totals look to be around 1".
Temperatures will be split tomorrow with this system moving through - staying in the mid 30s north of the bay to the lower 50s toward the I-69 corridor!
Tomorrow will be windy as well with winds picking up tonight, out of the SE, to 10-15mph. Thursday winds shift to the SW, steady at 15-25mph, gusting to 40mph at times, particularly near the I-69 corridor and thumb.
Winds turn lighter tomorrow night into Friday. Friday's high temps will stay in the mid 30s with spotty wintry mix.