Beautiful Weather for Wednesday

Skies were a bit brighter across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, but temperatures still spent the better part of the day in the 60s. During the afternoon, scattered showers developed and some of us even heard a clap of thunder or two. A couple of the rumbles produced brief heavy rainfall, and even some small hailstones.
The scattered showers faded away through the evening, and our clouds will break up overnight. Lows early Wednesday morning will again settle into the 40s. Mostly sunny skies for the day will help temperatures recover pretty well. Highs will generally be in the middle 70s, which is just a skosh below "normal."
Thursday will bring us another chance of rain, but it won't be day-long. A couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible, so a lucky few will see another brief downpour. Behind Thursday's weather, all signs are pointing to a very pleasant setting for Friday and the weekend. We're tracking a warming trend for the weekend on ABC12 News. - JR