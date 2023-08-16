 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY THIS MORNING...


WEATHER...

* Patchy dense fog will impact southeastern Michigan through the
morning commute.

* Variable winds of 5 mph or less.

IMPACTS...

* The fog will result in rapid reductions of visibility to less
than one mile with some areas falling to a quarter mile.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Patchy fog means areal coverage or duration of the fog will;
be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account;
for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing;
extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Beautiful weather today

  • Updated
  • 0
After a foggy start to the day we'll see a Wednesday full of sunshine! A cold front moving through tomorrow brings more showers and possible storms before we turn dry Friday.
 
Highs today will be around 80 degrees with full sun! Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. This evening is pleasant with temps falling only to the mid 70s by 8pm.
 
Tonight some clouds move in with lows only in the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the SW at around 10mph.
 

Tomorrow winds pick up to 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times. We'll see showers and storms move through, turning scattered for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be mainly in the low 70s.
 
A few storms tomorrow may have large hail and gusty winds; we'll keep you updated!

August 16th, 2023 Morning Weather
 
 

