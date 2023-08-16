Beautiful weather today

After a foggy start to the day we'll see a Wednesday full of sunshine! A cold front moving through tomorrow brings more showers and possible storms before we turn dry Friday.
Highs today will be around 80 degrees with full sun! Winds will be out of the SW at 5-10mph. This evening is pleasant with temps falling only to the mid 70s by 8pm.
Tonight some clouds move in with lows only in the lower 60s. Winds will be out of the SW at around 10mph.
Tomorrow winds pick up to 10-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times. We'll see showers and storms move through, turning scattered for the afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be mainly in the low 70s.
A few storms tomorrow may have large hail and gusty winds; we'll keep you updated!