Beautiful weather today

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY THIS MORNING... WEATHER... * Patchy dense fog will impact southeastern Michigan through the morning commute. * Variable winds of 5 mph or less. IMPACTS... * The fog will result in rapid reductions of visibility to less than one mile with some areas falling to a quarter mile. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Patchy fog means areal coverage or duration of the fog will; be limited. Motorists are urged to use caution and account; for variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing; extra time.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP