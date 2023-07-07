Beautiful weather today

High pressure moving across the state today will keep us under blue skies with light winds and lower humidity levels. It'll be beautiful today before rain chances tomorrow.
Today's highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80 with a N wind at 5-10mph. We'll see lots of sunshine with less humid conditions. Expect waves of 1-3 feet if you'll be out on the boat today with winds at 10-15 knots.
Tonight winds turn light and variable as temps fall to the mid 50s to low 60s. Clouds will increase, giving way to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.
Scattered showers carry through the day tomorrow with a lesser chance of a few spotty showers Sunday. It'll be cooler tomorrow with highs closer to 70 degrees. We're then back near 80 on Sunday with some sun.