Behind the Snow, A Cold Night is in Store

As promised, some snow moved into and out of Mid-Michigan pretty quickly Wednesday. While the grass was coated by the white stuff in some areas for a little while, some afternoon sunshine melted it away very quickly. The wintry snow will be replaced by a wintry cold overnight. With clearing skies, lows will surround the 20-degree mark early Thursday morning.
Sunshine and southwesterly winds will help temperatures recover quickly and well Thursday. After the morning's hard freeze, highs for the afternoon will move well into the 40s. As the afternoon wears on, some thin, high clouds will be replaced by thicker ones. For Thursday night a few rain and/or snow showers will be possible.
Friday will be a warmer day despite the fact that we will see little, if any, sunshine. It will be a frisky south-southwesterly wind that will drive our temperatures through the 50s. A few spots may even top 60. Find your umbrella because we are expecting some widespread rain with the warmer temperatures. On ABC12 News we'll let you know how long the warmer air will hang around. - JR