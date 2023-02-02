Bitterly Cold Through Friday Night

Overall, Thursday was another pretty nice winter's day across Mid-Michigan. Temperatures started in the teens and moved into the lower 30s for the afternoon, with most of us seeing our shadow for at least a little while on Groundhog Day. A few flakes of snow later in the day came courtesy of a cold front that turned our winds back in from the northwest.
Friday is going to be a very cold day. Temperatures early in the morning will surround 0-degrees. Highs for the afternoon will only surround 10. Brisk northwesterly winds will make it feel even colder. Windchill values early Friday morning could dip into the -10 to -15-degree range. That cold wind across the lakes will also whip up some clouds, and even a few flurries.
The weekend will start out quite cold, with single-digit temperatures likely early Saturday morning. The trend for the entire weekend will be for some quick warming as winds shift in from the southwest. Highs by Sunday will flirt with 40. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if we can expect more flakes of snow during the weekend. - JR