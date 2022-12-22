Blizzard and Winter Storm warnings now in effect for Mid-Michigan

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...
...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...During the Storm Warning, expect sustained winds up to
39 knots from the west with gusts up to 53 knots. The largest
significant waves will be 6 feet with a potential maximum wave
height of 8 feet. During the Low Water Advisory, abnormally
low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 1 PM EST Friday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. Below
normal water levels will result in hazardous navigating
conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Storm force winds will cause water levels
to drop rapidly across inner Saginaw Bay. Water levels are
forecast to reach 2 feet below low water datum, which is below
the critical mark of minus 10 inches for safe navigation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due
to below normal water levels.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow and damaging wind expected. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph
Friday afternoon.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland and Macomb Counties.

* WHEN... Tonight until 4 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibilities to less
than a half mile at times. The hazardous conditions will
impact holiday weekend travel. Strong winds may bring down
tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind
chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The arrival of an arctic cold front after
evening rainfall will result in flash freeze conditions late
tonight. Very cold conditions then persist into the weekend
with wind chills dropping to around 15 degrees below zero at
times Friday and Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers
may bring additional minor accumulations through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES AND FREEZING OF SURFACES ACROSS
THE REGION LATE TONIGHT...

...A WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT ACROSS ALL OF
SOUTHEAST MICHIGAN...

WEATHER...

* Sharply falling temperatures from the mid 30s into the lower
20s along with snow continuing between midnight and 3 AM.

* Temperatures reach the lower 20s along the I-75/US-23 corridor
shortly after midnight and from metro Detroit across the Thumb
region by 2 AM.

* Additional snowfall around 1 inch from midnight to 3 AM.
Locally 2 inches north of I-69.

IMPACTS...

* The rapid freezing of wet surfaces or slushy snow is expected
especially on elevated surfaces and objects.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Black ice conditions are particularly dangerous with the ice;
often invisible or difficult to discern from wet pavement.;
Motorists are urged to use caution and account for hazardous;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Blizzard and Winter Storm warnings now in effect for Mid-Michigan

  • Updated
  • 0

JR's Thursday Night Weather Report

*** Alert Days for Tonight, Friday and Saturday ***

Travel conditions remained pretty good across Mid-Michigan for the better part of our Thursday, just ahead of our biggest winter storm of the season. With the storm now in control of all of lower Michigan's weather conditions, accumulations of snow will be accompanied by falling temperatures and increasing wind speeds.  In those areas that saw some rain, some icing will be possible.

Friday will bring the worst of the storm. The snow will combine with westerly winds that will be sustained at 20 to 30mph. Strongest gusts during the day will be up near 50mph. The combination of the snow and the wind will make for blizzard conditions from time to time. All the while, temperatures will be falling from morning highs in the 20s. Windchill readings will drop into the -5 to -10 degree range.

By Saturday, the snow will taper off to scattered snow showers. Westerly winds will remain quite strong, blowing at around 20mph, with gusts into the 30mph range. Travel conditions will remain quite poor through the day. Highs Saturday will be in the teens, with windchills holding at subzero levels for the better part of the day. On ABC12 News we'll look at possible additional accumulations of snow, and we'll have the forecast for Christmas. - JR

