Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue falling to 6.6 feet Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Blue skies today

  Updated
  • 0
Beautiful sunny skies today thanks to high pressure! We'll be a little chilly this afternoon with temperatures closer to Lake Huron and in the thumb staying closer to 40 degrees, while inland we'll warm to the mid and upper 40s. Normal high for this time of year is 53. Winds will be much lighter today out of the NNW at 5-10mph.
 
Winds stay around 5-10mph tonight, shifting to the SE. Clouds will move in with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
 
Tomorrow we'll see scattered wintry mix, particularly near the bay and northward. This won't add up to much, and won't last long either. We'll warm to the 40s further north of the bay to the low 50s near the I-69 corridor. Winds Saturday will be out of the SE at 5-10mph.
 
Sunday features more sun with highs in the upper 50s!
 

We turn even warmer next week with highs in the 60s and 70s!

April 7th, 2023 Morning Weather

