Blue skies today

Beautiful sunny skies today thanks to high pressure! We'll be a little chilly this afternoon with temperatures closer to Lake Huron and in the thumb staying closer to 40 degrees, while inland we'll warm to the mid and upper 40s. Normal high for this time of year is 53. Winds will be much lighter today out of the NNW at 5-10mph.
Winds stay around 5-10mph tonight, shifting to the SE. Clouds will move in with lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Tomorrow we'll see scattered wintry mix, particularly near the bay and northward. This won't add up to much, and won't last long either. We'll warm to the 40s further north of the bay to the low 50s near the I-69 corridor. Winds Saturday will be out of the SE at 5-10mph.
Sunday features more sun with highs in the upper 50s!
We turn even warmer next week with highs in the 60s and 70s!