Breezy and warm today

Sun and clouds today with warm temperatures! We'll make it to the lower 70s across most of Mid-Michigan! Temps will be slightly cooler on the west side of the thumb. It'll be breezy with SW to W winds at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times.
Tonight winds drop back to around 10mph out of the SW. After seeing some afternoon clouds, skies will clear out tonight with lows only in the mid 50s.
Tomorrow we're even warmer with highs in the mid and upper 70s! We'll see more sunshine with a WSW wind at 15-25mph, gusting to 30mph.
Sunshine and highs near 80 is in the forecast for Thursday as well.