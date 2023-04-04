Briefly drying out

Morning showers come to an end and we'll see drier weather to finish out the morning and start the afternoon. A strong low pressure system then moves into the region bringing back rain chances into tonight and tomorrow. The warm front will cause temperatures to rise overnight before the cold front tomorrow brings the chance for strong storms and cools us down.
Today's temperatures will be a bit divided. We'll see highs near 40 north of the bay and closer to Lake Huron while the bay region has a better chance at low to mid 40s, and the I-69 corridor will make it to around 50 degrees. Winds will be out of the NE to E, picking up to 10-15mph, gusting into the low 20s by the evening. We're cloudy most of the day with scattered rain redeveloping this evening.
Scattered showers and storms move across the area tonight and tomorrow. There is the possibility of severe thunderstorms; the Storm Prediction Center has put Mid-Michigan under an enhanced risk (level 3/5) tomorrow. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are possible.
Make sure you know where to go if severe weather occurs where you are. Make sure to keep phones charged and if you have one, turn on your weather radio. You should be taking shelter indoors even if it's a severe thunderstorm warning. We'll be keeping you updated on air and online.
Temps this evening dip to the upper 30s to mid 40s, then rise into tomorrow. By Wednesday morning we're seeing more 50s on the map, and highs tomorrow reach the 60s to low 70s!
Winds tonight shift to the S, increasing to 15-20mph. Wednesday will be windy with steady SW winds at 20-25mph and gusts to 40mph possible.
Thursday will still be windy but nicer with sunshine and highs in the mid 40s.