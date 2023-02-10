Bright Sunshine for the Weekend

Friday was a pretty typical February day across Mid-Michigan. With a brisk west-northwesterly wind prevailing for the day, and with nothing more than a few peeks of sun in some areas, temperatures didn't move very much from morning to afternoon. Overnight, with clearing skies, temperatures will take a tumble. Lows early Saturday morning will surround the 20-degree mark.
Bright sunshine will bathe the ABC12 viewing area all weekend long. The bright sky, in combination with a southwesterly wind, will be enough to keep temperatures well above our average of 31-degrees. Highs Saturday will be near 40 across the northern parts of our area, and into the 40s across the south. We will all have readings in the 40s on Sunday.
Temperatures will continue to hold well above the average for much of next week too. Highs will remain in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday. For Wednesday and Thursday, we'll have a shot at seeing readings moving into the 50s in some areas. We'll let you know if we can expect any rain with that warmer air on ABC12 News. - JR