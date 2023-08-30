Bright Sunshine is Expected to End the Workweek

Some clouds lingered over parts of Mid-Michigan early Wednesday, but ultimately, we all managed to get into bright sunshine during the afternoon. Despite the sun, temperatures stayed in the 60s for the most part as a northerly wind prevailed. Overnight, with clear skies and a very light northerly breeze, lows will settle through the 40s. A few spots may dip into the upper 30s.
After a bit of an autumn chill to our Thursday morning, temperatures will recover very nicely. Ultimately, highs will reach the middle 70s, which is a skosh below average. Considering the chilly start, it won't be a bad day's worth of warming. Bright sunshine and light northeasterly breezes will hold for the entire day.
By Friday, our winds will be taking on a southerly component. This will allow much warmer air to flood into the state. With more bright sunshine holding for Friday, highs will surround 80. The warming will continue through the holiday weekend too. On ABC12 News we'll let you know when we just might top 90. - JR