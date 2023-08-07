Brighter and Warmer for the Next Couple of Days

We had quite a range of weather conditions across Mid-Michigan to begin the week. Sunshine in the northern parts of the area made for a comfortable day, with highs in the 70s. The southern parts had to deal with clouds, drizzle, and temperatures in the 60s for the better part of the day. Overnight, the clouds will be breaking up and lows will settle into the 50s.
Tuesday will be a brighter day for the area as a whole. The afternoon will be partly sunny, and there will be a chance of some sprinkles popping up, but not everyone will see them. Winds will begin blowing in from the northwest early. We'll have a light westerly breeze for the afternoon as highs make a move back into the 80s.
Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the rest of the week because I am expecting a couple of cool fronts to make a move across lower Michigan. One will bring a chance of rain Wednesday night and early Thursday. Another will bring some showers and thundershowers late Friday, through early Saturday. We'll tell you what the rain will do to our weekend temperatures on ABC12 News. - JR