Brighter and Warmer for Wednesday

Widespread rain soaked much of Mid-Michigan Monday night and Tuesday. Rainfall totals exceeded an inch in many locations, with some spots receiving more than an inch and a half. The exception was across the northern and northwestern parts of the ABC12 viewing area, where much less rain fell, and where some sunshine popped temperatures into the 70s during the afternoon.
Overnight, partly cloudy to fair skies are expected with a bit of fog possible in some areas. Lows early Wednesday morning will range from the lower, to middle 50s. Wednesday afternoon will give us a chance to dry out a bit as bright sunshine holds. Winds will be light, blowing in from the southwest. Highs for the day will make a move back into the lower 80s in many areas.
Thursday will feature another round of showers and thunderstorms as a fast-moving cold front races across lower Michigan. Right now, it looks like the best chance of storms will be early, to mid-afternoon. Some gusty winds will be a good bet as the storms sweep across the area. Behind the front, conditions will improve through the evening. On ABC12 News we'll let you know if any more rain is in store for Friday and the weekend. - JR