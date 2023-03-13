Brighter Skies for Tuesday

With lots of clouds, flakes of snow and northerly winds, temperatures didn't do very much Monday. Readings stayed in the 20s for the better part of the day. Some areas also saw a light accumulation of snow, although it didn't cause too much of a problem. Overnight, the stubborn flurries will come to an end, but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 20s for the most part early Tuesday morning, but a few spots might spike down into the upper teens.
Skies will be brighter for the next couple of days. We may have some lingering clouds early Tuesday morning, but skies will clear out nicely for the afternoon. Winds will still have a northerly component so highs will be in the 30s, to around 40. Highs Wednesday will be back in the 40s as winds shift back in from southwest. We will begin Wednesday with clear skies, but clouds will begin to increase later in the day.
Skies will become overcast Wednesday night. This will lead to our next chance of precipitation for the late-week period. With temperatures climbing a bit, it looks like rain will be the good bet for Thursday. Friday will bring a chance of some rain and snow mixed. And, at this time, it looks like the same weather system will even linger into the weekend. We'll be tracking that potential all week long on ABC12 News. - JR