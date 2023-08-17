Brighter Skies to End the Week

Thursday has been an active weather day across Mid-Michigan. A fast-moving cold front supported some thunderstorms that produced gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Even when there was no rain, the winds were pretty strong anyway. All lingering showers ended through the evening. That has left us with mostly to partly cloudy skies overnight.
Temperatures early Friday morning will be in the 50s, with some lingering cloud cover expected. The trend for the day will be for our skies to brighten up nicely. The sunshine will be counterbalanced by a wind that will be blowing in from the northwest at around 15mph. Highs for the day will be a bit below average, ranging from the lower, to middle 70s.
The weekend seems to be shaping up pretty well at this point. We will see at least partly sunny conditions for both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be lighter and blowing in from the west to southwest. This will warm temperatures through the 70s to near 80 Saturday, and into the 80s for Sunday. We'll let you know how long that mid-summertime warmth will hold across our area on ABC12 News. - JR