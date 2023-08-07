Low pressure exiting eastward today will take our rain chances with it, and high pressure following will help to clear our clouds tonight into tomorrow.
It'll be chilly again today with highs in the mid 60s in the thumb to the low 70s inland! Winds will pick up to 10-15mph, gusting to around 20mph for the afternoon. We'll be cloudy much of the day with the chance for spotty showers. Clouds will start to break up a bit into the late afternoon and evening.
Tonight skies turn mainly clear as winds fall to 5-10mph out of the N. Temps drop to the mid 50s to near 60 degrees.
Tomorrow we'll see more sunshine and warm back up to around 80! Scattered rain is possible in the afternoon, especially closer to the I-69 corridor.
After drying out into Wednesday rain chances then return.