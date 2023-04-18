Chilly and breezy today

Scattered light snow on the backside of a low pressure system will come to an end midday as this system moves eastward. High pressure following will help to lighten our winds and clear out our skies.
It'll be chilly today with high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s! Add to that a brisk WNW at 15-20mph, gusting to the mid 20s, and it's going to feel more like the 30s most of the afternoon. Scattered morning flurries will come to an end with drier weather for the afternoon. Clouds will move out from west to east into the evening with winds gradually getting lighter.
Tonight skies will be mainly clear with lows near 30. Winds will drop to 5-10mph out of the NW.
Tomorrow winds shift to the SE at 5-10mph as our next system moves in. Although we'll start with sunny conditions, clouds increase into the afternoon with the development of scattered rain. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 50s.
Rain chances stay in the forecast to end the week.