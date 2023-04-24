Chilly & damp today

Mainly cloudy skies today with the chance of running into spotty flurries or rain showers. It'll be chilly today with highs only in the mid to upper 40s! Winds will be out of the WNW at 5-10mph.
Tonight skies will briefly clear out, enabling temperatures to fall to around 30 degrees. Winds will be light, around 5mph, out of the NW.
Tomorrow will be very similar to today. Clouds build back in during the morning giving way to mostly cloudy conditions. The chance is there to run into a little rain with highs only in the upper 40s.
Wednesday and Thursday bring back some sunshine to the forecast!