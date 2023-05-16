Chilly Sunshine for Wednesday

Temperatures once again moved through the 70s Tuesday, even though skies weren't quite as bright as yesterday. Some smoke from Canadian wildfires, combined with a cold front moving across lower Michigan to dim our conditions. Overnight, with clear skies expected, temperatures will dip through the 30s. Some patchy frost will be possible in the northern parts of the area, away from the lake.
Wednesday will be a bright, sunshiny day, but temperatures will be noticeably cooler. The sunshine will be counterbalanced by a light wind blowing in off of Lake Huron. High temperatures along our shoreline areas will likely stay in the 50s. Away from the water, highs should manage to sneak into the lower 60s.
Thursday will feature more bright sunshine, and we'll need every drop. We will have a good chance of some frost across the ABC12 viewing area early Thursday morning. With the sun shining brightly for the day, temperatures will recover pretty quickly and pretty well. Highs for the day will surround 70 - which is right where we should be.
We'll let you know when we'll have our next chance of rain, on ABC12 News. - JR