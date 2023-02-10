Chilly today with lake effect flurries

A trough to the north will keep winds up out of the NW, bringing in colder air and giving us lake effect flurries. High pressure then moves in for the weekend, clearing our skies!
Temps today stay relatively constant with low to mid 30s for the afternoon. NW winds around 15mph, gusting to the mid 20s, will keep it feeling more like the low to mid 20s. We'll see a little sun through the clouds here and there with the chance for lake effect flurries throughout the day.
We'll lose the gusts in the evening with steady winds dropping to around 5-10mph overnight, shifting to the W. Skies clear tonight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the low teens.
We'll see lots of sun both days of the weekend! Highs Saturday will be around 40 degrees with a SW breeze at 10-20mph making it feel a tad cooler. Sunday's highs will be closer to 45, and we'll see more of the same Monday with mostly cloudy conditions.