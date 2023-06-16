Clouds decrease with mild temperatures today

As high pressure drops in from Canada, we'll have northerly airflow keeping us a tad chilly, but we'll also see skies clear.
After starting off the day with gray skies, clouds decrease throughout the day giving way to more sun this afternoon. Temps will be comfortable in the low 70s for most, but a N wind at 10-15mph will keep those in the thumb in the mid and upper 60s.
Tonight winds turn light as skies stay clear. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
The weekend features full sunshine! Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 70s to around 80 while Sunday's highs will be in the low 80s. Monday, Juneteenth, will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.