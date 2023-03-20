Clouds increase today

A low pressure system moving into the region will bring increasing cloud cover today, possibly a few sprinkles or flurries. A strong system then moves in tomorrow. This will put a warm front right through the Central Lower Peninsula, dividing our temperatures. Everyone then warms up for the mid week.
Today's highs will be near normal in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be breezy, out of the SW at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph, until turning lighter this evening. Clouds increase throughout the day and you might catch a few sprinkles or flurries but there's a better chance to stay dry.
Tonight temperatures fall to the mid 20s to low 30s with mostly cloudy conditions. Winds will be out of the SW at around 10mph.
Tomorrow a warm front moves in, stalling near the bay. This will keep winds southward near the I-69 corridor out of the SW, and boost temps to around 50 degrees. Further north of the bay winds will be out of the E and temps will be closer to 40. You might see a trace of snow northward as well.
Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 40s to near 50 as rain showers develop.