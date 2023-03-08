Clouds will Increase Ahead of Some Snow

Wednesday brought another day's worth of sunshine and near-normal temperatures. For the second day in a row, a north-northeasterly wind cut into our temperatures a little bit. Overnight, fair to partly cloudy conditions are expected. Low temperatures early Thursday morning will generally be in the lower 20s, which is where they should be this time of the year.
Thursday will begin with some sunshine, but the trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase. Northeasterly winds will once again prevail for the day. Wind speeds will increase into the 10 to 15mph range by the end of the day. High temperatures for the afternoon will surround the 40-degree mark. Again, this is right where they should be.
Our next batch of snow will work its way into Mid-Michigan Thursday night. Once here, we will carry at least a chance of some snow showers right on into Friday evening. Some accumulation of snow looks to be a good bet, and northeasterly winds will increase to better than 20mph. That combination will be enough to impact travel conditions, so we have designated Friday as our next "Alert Day." We're tracking that storm for you on ABC12 News. - JR