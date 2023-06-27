Clouds will Move Out, but the Smoke will Linger Tonight

Rain showers and some drizzle kept roads damp in parts of Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning. As promised, the clouds gradually broke up through the afternoon, but smoke and haze kept skies from getting very bright. Overnight, the clouds will clear, but it will remain hazy as low temperatures drop back through the 50s early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday's skies will be brighter, but the haze will still be hanging overhead. Winds will begin the day lightly blowing in from the northwest. By the end of the day, we'll have a light breeze blowing in from the east. Wind speeds will never top 10mph. Highs for the day should move back into the lower 80s, which is right where we should be.
High temperatures for the Thursday through Fourth of July stretch will stay in the 80s for the most part. On Saturday, some parts of the ABC12 viewing area will have a high right near 80-degrees. We will have at least partly sunny skies each day, although we can't entirely rule out a few stray showers. Nothing all that heavy or organized is expected. We'll be keeping our eye on it on ABC12 News. - JR