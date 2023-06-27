 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Wednesday June 28th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Wednesday June 28th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Wednesday, June 28th.
The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Clouds will Move Out, but the Smoke will Linger Tonight

JR's Tuesday Evening Weather Report

Rain showers and some drizzle kept roads damp in parts of Mid-Michigan Tuesday morning. As promised, the clouds gradually broke up through the afternoon, but smoke and haze kept skies from getting very bright. Overnight, the clouds will clear, but it will remain hazy as low temperatures drop back through the 50s early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's skies will be brighter, but the haze will still be hanging overhead. Winds will begin the day lightly blowing in from the northwest. By the end of the day, we'll have a light breeze blowing in from the east. Wind speeds will never top 10mph. Highs for the day should move back into the lower 80s, which is right where we should be.

High temperatures for the Thursday through Fourth of July stretch will stay in the 80s for the most part. On Saturday, some parts of the ABC12 viewing area will have a high right near 80-degrees. We will have at least partly sunny skies each day, although we can't entirely rule out a few stray showers. Nothing all that heavy or organized is expected.  We'll be keeping our eye on it on ABC12 News.   - JR

