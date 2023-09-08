Cloudy and cool conditions in Mid-Michigan today

High pressure moving in to the north will help to decrease our cloud cover to end the day. We'll then see more sun tomorrow before the next system moves in, bringing back some clouds Sunday.
Highs today should be near 76, but we'll only make it to the low and mid 60s! Winds will be out of the N at 5-10mph. You might run into some spotty drizzle but most will remain dry. Everyone will be cloudy for the start of the day. North of the bay you'll have the best chance at seeing a little sun through the clouds this afternoon and evening.
Skies then continue to clear out into the late night. Winds turn light as temps fall to the mid and upper 40s to low 50s.
Tomorrow we can look forward to more sunshine! Highs will be mainly in the low 70s, but a NNE wind at 5-10mph will keep those closer to Lake Huron in the 60s.
Sunday features more of a mix of sun and clouds, possibly a few sprinkles, with highs in the low 70s.