Cold, breezy, and rainy today

Cold, breezy, and wet today! We're on the backside of a low pressure system and as it continues to move eastward, we'll see scattered mix and rain throughout the day. Winds will be out of the WNW at 15-20mph, gusting to 30mph at times. Highs this afternoon will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s with wind chills in the mid 30s.
Tonight temps briefly dip to the mid and upper 30s around 10/11pm, then rise back into the lower 40s by the Wednesday morning commute. Winds tonight and tomorrow will be out of the NW at 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight.
Highs Wednesday afternoon will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. After a few spotty showers in the morning we'll dry out to end the day. You might even catch a little sun into the evening!
Thursday features a little more sun with highs in the mid 50s.