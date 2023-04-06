 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

.Dry conditions are forecast through the weekend, allowing the river
level to gradually recede below flood stage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall
below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...At 7.0 feet, Overflow begins on both banks.
At 8.0 feet, Flooding occurs in low lying areas along the
river. At this stage, no homes are affected. The creek runs
through the Davison Athletic and Country Golf Club golf
course where it floods low lying areas. Numerous backyards
flood on both sides of the creek from near Davison golf
course, upstream to around the Atlas Road bridge.
At 10.0 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road
bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some
homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
Cold Temperatures Expected Overnight

JR's Thursday Evening Weather Report

The drying-out process began across Mid-Michigan Thursday.  Partly sunny skies helped out a bit as did a fresh westerly wind.  Overnight, our skies will clear and the winds will diminish.  This will allow temperatures to tumble to below average levels.  Lows early Friday morning will be in the 20s for the most part.

Friday will be a bit brighter, and winds will be a little lighter.  While temperatures will recover pretty well, we will see readings stay in the 40s.  Our "normal" high is now 52.  More clouds will build in for Saturday, and we may even have a few showers under a few of the thicker ones.  Even so, we should see highs sneak back into the 50s.

Easter Sunday is shaping up beautifully.  Bright sunshine will combine with a light southeast to southerly breeze for the day.  Highs will surround the 60-degree mark.  All signs are pointing to a nice stretch of dry weather for next week too.  And while the dry weather holds, temperatures will be on the rise.  We'll tell you how far they'll climb on ABC12 News.   - JR

