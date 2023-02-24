Cold temperatures today

Cold is the word of the day today with wind chills this morning near 0 or below in most neighborhoods! Breezy NW winds are bringing in spotty lake effect clouds and flurries.
High pressure moving in helps to lighten our brisk morning winds and give us a little sunshine for the first part of the day. Clouds increase for the afternoon with highs only in the low 20s!
Temperatures drop to the mid and upper teens toward 10/11pm tonight, then rise to near 20 into tomorrow morning. Snow showers move in after midnight and carry into Saturday morning with 2" or less expected. It's not a lot of snow, but if you have plans early tomorrow morning you may want to give yourself a little extra time to reach any destination.
Snow ends tomorrow morning with a little sun breaking through the clouds for the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 30s.
Sunday will be a little warmer with more sunshine. We're keeping an eye on the next system then moving in Monday.